Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street

A collision involving an unmarked police vehicle temporarily closed a busy intersection in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Monday.

The crash happened on Granville Street near 12th Avenue in the early afternoon, leaving two cars with significant front-end damage.

The Vancouver Police Department said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

"Our officers were responding to a crime-in-progress earlier today when this collision occurred," Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email.

"Our Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine all of the circumstances."

Northbound and southbound traffic was halted while authorities responded to the crash, as was eastbound traffic along 12th Avenue between Fir and Yukon streets.