Crash involving Winnipeg police vehicle being investigated

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a Winnipeg Police vehicle and a civilian vehicle on Sunday.

The Independent Investigation Unit announced they were investigating the crash, which took place at around 6 p.m. on April 16 at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Donald Street.

The IIU released few details about the crash but said the driver of the civilian vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for a fractured rib. Two police officers were examined at the hospital and medically cleared.

The IIU are asking witnesses or other individuals with information or video footage of the crash to call them at 1-844-667-6060.