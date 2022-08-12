Crash kills cyclist in The Blue Mountains

A cyclist is dead following a crash in The Blue Mountains Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene of the crash around 6 p.m. and blocked Scenic Caves Road in both directions upon arrival.

Investigators believe the cyclist lost control of his bike, resulting in the crash.

Officers told CTV News that while the roadway is paved, it is very steep.

The man was pronounced dead on scene and a post-mortem is scheduled for later this week.

The roadway was reopened around 11 p.m.