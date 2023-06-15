Crash near Acton sends one person to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police said an 80-year-old from Guelph was taken to hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle crash near Acton.

According to OPP, officers received a report of a collision on Wellington Road 125 at Halton-Erin Townline around 5 p.m.

“Initial reports indicated that a northbound passenger vehicle was struck by a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on Halton-Erin Townline,” officials said in a release. “Emergency services and the Wellington County OPP responded to the area.”

The 80-year-old from Guelph is said to have serious and possibly life-altering injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Wellington Road 125, between Wellington Road 50 and Davidson Drive, and Halton-Erin Townline was closed between First Line and Davidson Drive during the investigation but reopened later that evening.