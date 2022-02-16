Crash near Ilderton, Ont. sends snowmobile operator to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A snowmobile operator suffered life-threatening injuries following a late night collision near Ilderton, Ont. Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Twelve Mile Road west of Hyde Park Road around 11:50 p.m. for a crash involving a single snow machine on a local trail.

The lone rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP shut down the trail for the investigation but it has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.