Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
CTV News Kitchener Digital Content Producer
Jennifer K. Baker
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a car and SUV collided on Salford Road, between Pigram Road and Culloden Line, near Highway 401.
Ontario Provincial Police said one driver had “life-altering” injuries and was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.
A second person had minor injuries.
OPP said Salford Road would be closed for much of the night, although there was no update as of 11 p.m. Monday.
#OxfordOPP is on the scene of a 2-vehicle collision on Salford Rd. The road is closed between Pigram Line & Culloden Rd @SWOX123. One transported via @Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Avoid the area, updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/FsfNS93pGa— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 20, 2023
-
