Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured

A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a car and SUV collided on Salford Road, between Pigram Road and Culloden Line, near Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police said one driver had “life-altering” injuries and was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

A second person had minor injuries.

OPP said Salford Road would be closed for much of the night, although there was no update as of 11 p.m. Monday.

