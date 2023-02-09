Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead

A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

Kindersley RCMP said they received a report of the crash around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The girl was a passenger in the minivan. She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

Police said that her family has been notified.

Another girl in the minivan was taken to the hospital via STARS with serious injuries, RCMP said

The female driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Paramedics treated the driver of the SUV for non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Highway 21 was closed as police investigated but has since been reopened.