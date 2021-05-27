Crash near Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge sends two to hospital, closes roads
Roadways in the area of Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge are closed Thursday night following a motor vehicle collision.
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and police say the roadways will be closed for a significant time.
ROAD CLOSURE:
Currently in the area of Kossuth Road and Chilligo Road in Cambridge for a motor vehicle collision.
Two individuals have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Roadways will be closed for a significant time. Please avoid the area.
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/jQq85JN3Y7