Crash near Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge sends two to hospital, closes roads

Roadways in the area of Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge are closed Thursday night following a motor vehicle collision.

Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and police say the roadways will be closed for a significant time.

ROAD CLOSURE:

Currently in the area of Kossuth Road and Chilligo Road in Cambridge for a motor vehicle collision.



Two individuals have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.



Roadways will be closed for a significant time. Please avoid the area.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/jQq85JN3Y7