Crash near Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge sends two to hospital, closes roads

Kossuth Road in Cambridge was closed at Beaverdale Road Thursday night following a collision that sent two people to hospital. May 27, 2021. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Roadways in the area of Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge are closed Thursday night following a motor vehicle collision.

Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and police say the roadways will be closed for a significant time.

ROAD CLOSURE:
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/jQq85JN3Y7

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 27, 2021