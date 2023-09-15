Crash near Laurier closes Waterloo intersection

Waterloo regional police say delays can be expected in Waterloo following a collision.

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. Friday about the crash at Albert Street and Seagram Drive.

They have the intersection closed and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It appears three vehicles were involved in the crash.

More to come.

