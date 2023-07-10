Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
According to Moose Jaw RCMP, police responded to a reported collision on Highway 2 on July 7, at around 6:25 p.m.
The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old woman from Saskatoon, was declared dead at the scene.
She was the vehicle’s sole occupant, an RCMP news release read.
The driver of the semi was not harmed in the crash, police said.
Moose Jaw police are continuing to investigate the crash with the help of a collision reconstructionist.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).
-
Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP sayPolice are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Police charge 47-year-old with stunt driving FridayA 47-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Friday.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformationThe Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.