Crash near Neepawa leaves woman, teen dead

A car crash near Neepawa on Tuesday has left two people dead.

According to the RCMP, a Spruce Plains officer was driving westbound on Highway 16 on Tuesday afternoon when he came across a two-car crash near the intersection with Road 82 W. Police investigated and determined that a woman was driving her car westbound when she crossed over the centre line and was hit by an SUV heading east.

The two people in the westbound car– a 45-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy from Neepawa -- were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the eastbound car – an 81-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman from Plumas – were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police note that everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.