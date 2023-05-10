Crash near Outlook claims 47-year-old man's life
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A Saskatoon man has died after a crash near Outlook, according to police.
RCMP said they received reports of a cube van driving erratically on Highway 219 around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“While en route to the first report, at 1:00 p.m. Outlook RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 219 and 15 involving a cube van and a truck,” an RCMP news release said.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. The 47-year-old driver of the cube van was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.
The crash is still under investigation by police.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, and brush fires WednesdayOttawa firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning and early afternoon in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not unaffiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
-
Former NHL legend Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMPDave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL legend, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cookAn investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Tornado warning in place for part of western ManitobaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of western Manitoba that stretches into Saskatchewan.