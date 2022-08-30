Crash near Palmerston, Ont. sends 8 people to hospital

A 62-year-old from Palmerston has been charged after a crash that sent eight people to hospital.

In a media release, Ontario Provincial Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday at Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91.

Police said the driver failed to stop at a red light and caused a three-vehicle collision.

Eight people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The 62-year-old driver is now charged with careless driving.