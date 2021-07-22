Crash near St. Thomas, Ont. leaves motorcyclist critical
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle and van in Central Elgin.
The crash happened just before two Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Roberts Line and Quaker Road southeast of St. Thomas.
The operator of the motorcycle is reported to be in critical condition.
The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.
Traffic was closed in both directions leading to the intersection as an OPP reconstruction team conducted their investigation.
The roadway reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Roads are reopened^pc— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 22, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.