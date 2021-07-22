Crash near St. Thomas, Ont. leaves motorcyclist critical

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle and van in Central Elgin.

The crash happened just before two Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Roberts Line and Quaker Road southeast of St. Thomas.

The operator of the motorcycle is reported to be in critical condition.

The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.

Traffic was closed in both directions leading to the intersection as an OPP reconstruction team conducted their investigation.

The roadway reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Roads are reopened^pc