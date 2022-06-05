Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger

A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.

In a news release Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island said the crash took place around 9 p.m. north of Webbwood.

"The deceased passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Jordan Anstey, 24 years old, from Espanola," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time with the assistance of the OPP's traffic incident management enforcement team Traffic collision investigator and a reconstructionist."

Further updates will be provided when available, the release said.