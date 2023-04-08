Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobiler

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.

“Shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP and Sudbury Paramedics Services responded to a single MSV (motorized snow vehicle) collision on OFSC trail #C111D, Tyrone Township,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Emergency officials pronounced the 53-year-old snowmobiler from Plattsville, Ont. dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

“The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and an OPP Technical Collision Investigator,” said police.

This is the third southern Ontario snowmobiler to die on northern Ontario trails in less than a month. A 39-year-old from Smithville, Ont. died in a crash near Temiskaming Shores on March 19 and a 33-year-old from Exeter, Ont. died in a crash on Lake Nipissing on March 14.

