Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby

Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.

Authorities said they were called to Highway 3A north of Castlegar shortly before 4 p.m. to respond to a collision between a car and pickup truck.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but preliminary evidence suggests the driver of the car "maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck," Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the B.C. RCMP said in a news release.

The three people killed were in the same car, along with a two-year-old who survived with undisclosed injuries. The names of the deceased have not been made public, but police said they were a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant.

They died at the scene, authorities said, despite the efforts of emergency crews and bystanders who tried to administer first aid.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered only minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.