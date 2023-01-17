Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
Authorities said they were called to Highway 3A north of Castlegar shortly before 4 p.m. to respond to a collision between a car and pickup truck.
The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but preliminary evidence suggests the driver of the car "maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck," Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the B.C. RCMP said in a news release.
The three people killed were in the same car, along with a two-year-old who survived with undisclosed injuries. The names of the deceased have not been made public, but police said they were a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant.
They died at the scene, authorities said, despite the efforts of emergency crews and bystanders who tried to administer first aid.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered only minor injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.
-
'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto schoolA student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMPMillions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.