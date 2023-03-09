iHeartRadio

Crash on E.C. Row Expressway near Dougall Ave.


E.C. Row Expressway on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police are reporting a crash on E C Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.

Officers were called to the collision around 7:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say it was a minor non-drivable accident, which was being removed from the road.

The crash was causing backups in the eastbound lanes of the expressway, but police anticipate normal flow of traffic to resume later Thursday morning.

12