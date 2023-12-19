Crash on Henderson Highway leaves man dead
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A crash on Henderson Highway last week has left one man dead.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers were patrolling the highway in the RM of St. Clements on Friday night when they saw a car in a ditch.
When Mounties approached the scene, they found a severely-damaged car with a man inside. The 36-year-old man from St. Clements was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigated and determined the man was driving south on the highway when he crossed the centre line, went into the ditch and hit a concrete driveway approach. The RCMP notes he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.
