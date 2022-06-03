Crash on Highway 2A near Okotoks injures 2 people

RCMP officers closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary on Friday as they investigated a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to hospital.

The collision happened between 434 Avenue East and 466 Avenue East near Okotoks at around 10 a.m.

RCMP from the Okotoks and Turner Valley detachments, as well as firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the scene.

A woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

The man driving the other vehicle was rushed to hospital in Calgary with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Both were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

Highway 2A was closed between 434 Avenue East and 466 Avenue East for several hours, finally reopened at around 4 p.m.

The town of Okotoks is located roughly 15 kilometres south of Calgary.