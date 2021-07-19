Crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township

One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township.

Bracebridge OPP and paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 400 south near Iroquois Cranberry Growers Drive at 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Police say the collision involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV hauling a camper. One of the drivers sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

One of the southbound lanes is closed as police investigate.