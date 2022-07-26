Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
Provincial police closed a section of the highway Tuesday morning between the Horseshoe Valley Road overpass and Forbes Road.
All northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup.
The reopening time is not known.
Traffic is being diverted at Forbes Road.
Police ask witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Woman found dead at Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in Ontario: policeA woman whose body was found at a Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in eastern Ontario, police said Tuesday.
-
Man arrested following two attempted armed carjackings in downtown TorontoPolice have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with two recent armed carjacking attempts in downtown Toronto.
-
Young driver stopped for travelling 64 km/h over the limit: OPPPolice on patrol in Dufferin say radar clocked a driver travelling 64 kilometres per hour over the limit.
-
Work begins to remove barge stuck in Vancouver's English BayWork is finally underway in Vancouver's English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.
-
'Universal language network' identified in human brains: neuroscientistsNeuroscientists have identified a ‘universal language network’ in the human brain, one that could reveal the basic cognitive processes behind spoken language.
-
‘I hope everyone can experience this magical moment’: St. Agatha grandmother wins lottery for third timeAn 81-year-old grandmother from St. Agatha has once again beat the odds and claimed her third lottery win.
-
-
-