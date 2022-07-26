Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver

A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.

Provincial police closed a section of the highway Tuesday morning between the Horseshoe Valley Road overpass and Forbes Road.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup.

The reopening time is not known.

Traffic is being diverted at Forbes Road.

Police ask witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.