Crash on Highway 69 leads to discovery of $115K in illegal drugs

Two people are facing drug and other charges following a collision June 1 on Highway 69 just south of Parry Sound.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 to the crash in Archipelago Township, which involved a car and a commercial vehicle, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

"The driver and passenger of the automobile were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries," police said. "The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured."

During the investigation, police uncovered drugs with a street value of $115,000.

As a result, the 43-year-old driver from Etobicoke is charged with seven counts of driving while prohibited, and one count each of dangerous driving, violating a probation order, trafficking, drug possession and driving while prohibited.

The 25-year-old passenger, of Sables-Spanish River Township, is charged with trafficking and drug possession.

Both suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 4.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.