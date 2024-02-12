Crash on Lagimodiere leaves man dead
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday night on Lagimodiere Boulevard.
The collision took place around 10:15 p.m. at Lagimodiere and Cottonwood Road.
A man in his 40s, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.
The driver of the other car, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries. This man has met with police officers.
The traffic division is now investigating. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
