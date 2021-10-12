Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detour

Several Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.

Waterloo regional police were called to the crash scene at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Victoria Street South and Weichel Street.

Just after 8:30 p.m., GRT tweeted a collision on Victoria Street near Westmount Road in Kitchener had prompted an emergency detour.

At the scene, one vehicle with its windshield smashed, roadblocks, evidence markers, and a heavy police presence could be seen.

Police say the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.