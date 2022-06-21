Crash on Manitoba highway leaves 70-year-old woman dead
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A 70-year-old woman died on Monday following a two-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
Officers with the Red River North RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 8 near the RM of West St. Paul at around 12:50 p.m.
According to police, one of the cars was stopped southbound on Highway 8, partially on the gravel shoulder, when it was rear-ended.
The driver and only person in the stopped car, a 70-year-old Winnipeg woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and only person in the other car, a 21-year-old man from West. St Paul, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call 204-667-6519.
