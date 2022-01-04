Crash on McGregor Street forces road closures

A morning crash on McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard has caused road closures and has Winnipeg police asking drivers to avoid the area.

In a tweet, the Winnipeg Police Service said traffic in both directions is being rerouted because of the crash.

Images from the scene show two damaged vehicles in the intersection with first responders on the scene.

Debris from the crash also covers a large area of the intersection.

Winnipeg police tell CTV News at least two cars were involved in the crash and that one person was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Police remain on the scene.

CTV Winnipeg will provide more information once it becomes available.