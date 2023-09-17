Crash on Sask. highway lodged vehicle 'over 100 feet into the bush'

A highway crash northeast of Prince Albert on Saturday night sent a vehicle flying over 100 feet into the woods, local firefighters say.

Volunteer firefighters from the RM of Buckland were initially called out for reports of a vehicle fire, according to a Facebook post from Buckland Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived to the intersection of Highway 55, about 20 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, they discovered the incident was actually a crash.

According to the post, RCMP told crews the vehicle “was over 100 feet into the bush.”

A spokesperson for Parkland Ambulance said paramedics cared for a 32-year-old man with injuries at the scene. He was taken to hospital in "good and stable condition."

Buckland firefighters secured the scene and disconnected the vehicle battery and a towing company arrived with a skid steer to move the vehicle.