Crash on Stony Plain Road, 178 Street leaves 1 injured; traffic backed up

A woman was hospitalized but expected to survive a crash in west Edmonton Tuesday morning, Alberta Health Services says.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Stony Plain Road and 178 Street around 10:15 a.m.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson says witnesses reported that a red car ran a red light while heading west on Stony Plain Road and struck a white car, causing it to crash through a traffic light pole.

The woman driving the white car needed to be extricated by the fire department.

EPS says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, the white car was still in the ditch where it had come to a stop. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

All but one lane of traffic on Stony Plain Road was closed for a period of time, causing backups for several blocks.