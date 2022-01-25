Sudbury's Big Nickel Road reopened following crash
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury's Big Nickel Road has been reopened following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area by the Delki Dozzi Playground, north of Dynamic Earth and the Big Nickel, before 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle has been directed to the Collision Reporting Centre in Azilda, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
The road was closed in both directions for a short period but has been reopened.
