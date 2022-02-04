iHeartRadio

Crash on Sudbury's Lasalle extension

A tri-axle truck flipped over on its side near the roundabout in front of the College Boreal entrance on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury. Feb. 4/22 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

It happened Friday morning in the westbound lane of the divided portion of the road.

Traffic delays are expected until the vehicle is removed.

With files from Alana Everson

