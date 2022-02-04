Crash on Sudbury's Lasalle extension
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A tri-axle truck flipped over on its side near the roundabout in front of the College Boreal entrance on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury.
It happened Friday morning in the westbound lane of the divided portion of the road.
Traffic delays are expected until the vehicle is removed.
With files from Alana Everson
