Crash on the Brady, Paris Street intersection in Sudbury cleared


The intersection of Paris and Brady Street in downtown Sudbury has reopened Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic was affected for about 40 minutes as the eastbound lanes of Brady Street, heading toward the Kingsway, were blocked at Paris Street, police said in a tweet at 9:47 a.m.

"The extent of the injuries is unknown," Greater Sudbury Police Service said.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

The investigation is continuing, no word on if any charges are pending.

