Crash partially closes Hwy. 401 near Cambridge


Traffic at a near stop following a crash on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge. (Jenn Pagett) (June 26. 2023)

It was a slow go on Highway 401 Sunday afternoon near Cambridge.

A crash closed the westbound lanes at Wellington Road 32.

In a video submitted to CTV News, several vehicles could be seen pulled over on the shoulder, with a tow truck standing by ready to clear the highway.

The two left lanes have reopened.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

