Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Airport Road between Hockley Road and 15th Sideroad.
The lone driver was taken to a local hospital but later air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the section of Airport Road for several hours while officers continued to investigate.
