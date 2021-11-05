Crash sends one to Toronto hospital in serious condition
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Craig Momney
Peterborough police are appealing for witnesses or video after a three-vehicle crash sent one person to a Toronto area hospital in serious condition in Cavan-Monaghan Township Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 7A between Tapley 1/4 Line and Dranoel Road southwest of Peterborough around 5:15 a.m.
Highway 7A was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Police say two people were injured in the crash, with one taken to Toronto, the other was transported to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
