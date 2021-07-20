Crash sends pedestrian to hospital, police eye alcohol as possible factor
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday evening.
Police say a Dodge Charger being driven by a 24-year-old woman struck a 41-year-old man as he walked through the parking lot of the Fish Creek Pointe apartment complex about 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fish Creek Blvd. S.W.
"The man was knocked to the ground and run over by the Dodge," police said in a release.
"The car then continued through the parking lot and struck a small electrical outlet before coming to a stop."
The pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
-
Gun fired by Winnipeg police officer during arrest in Glenelm neighbourhoodPolice said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
'When is papa coming?': Canadians stranded in India frustrated by travel ban extensionOn Monday, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra, announced an extension to the ban on flights arriving in Canada from India. The ban is set to end on Aug. 21, though it could be renewed again at that point.
-
Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver policeTwo suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and police say they haven't been found.
-
Alberta makes top 50 most beautiful movie locationsBig 7 Travel ranked their top 50 most beautiful movie locations around the globe, and the province of Alberta made it in.
-
Early info shows B.C. heat wave death toll likely much higher than U.S. neighboursThe temperatures were similar, the response from residents identical, so why did B.C. see so many more suspected heat-related deaths from last month’s brutal heat dome than Washington and Oregon?
-
Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography chargesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
-
Vulcan gets into Olympic spirit, supporting local rubgy star Keyara WardleyVulcan, Alberta may be known as the “Official Star Trek Capital of Canada” but with the Tokyo Olympics about to begin many residents are turning their focus to an out of this world athlete, Keyara Wardley.
-
-
Point Roberts grocery store owner says not opening border to Canadians could be final blow for her businessOttawa’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada starting August 9th, without a matching plan from the U.S. that allows Canadians to enter, is frustrating American business owners.