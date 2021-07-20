Crash sends pedestrian to hospital, police eye alcohol as possible factor

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday evening.

Police say a Dodge Charger being driven by a 24-year-old woman struck a 41-year-old man as he walked through the parking lot of the Fish Creek Pointe apartment complex about 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fish Creek Blvd. S.W.

"The man was knocked to the ground and run over by the Dodge," police said in a release.

"The car then continued through the parking lot and struck a small electrical outlet before coming to a stop."

The pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.