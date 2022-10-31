iHeartRadio

Crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries


Two people have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning in Mulmur (supplied).

Dufferin OPP responded to the crash at around 10:40 a.m. on County Road 18 and County Road 21.

Police said two people were airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers blocked off the intersection for several hours while an investigation into the collision was underway.  

