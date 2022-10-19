iHeartRadio

Crash slows traffic on Highway 55 near Lac La Biche


The intersection of Highway 55 and Range Road 121 near Lac La Biche, Alta. (Source: Google Maps)

A crash has traffic being redirected on Highway 55 south of Lac La Biche Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 55 at Range Road 121.

Officers said around 1 p.m. that traffic in both directions is being redirected and will be affected for several hours. 

