Crash snarls traffic at Highland and Westmount in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police officers were directing traffic at Highland and Westmount roads Thursday morning after a crash knocked down a traffic pole at the busy intersection.

Traffic lights were also out.

Police say the damage was caused by a hit and run collision that happened around 9 a.m.

There’s no word on any charges at this time and no description of the vehicle that took off.

Police have also not said if there were any injuries.

The investigation is going. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

As of noon, the traffic lights were still out.