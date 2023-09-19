Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House leaves one dead

One man is dead following a collision Tuesday between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP said in a media release the collision occurred on Highway 11 at the intersection with Range Road 61, about 10 kilometres southeast of the central Alberta town, just after 7 p.m.

The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Red Deer man, died on scene, police said. A passenger in the pickup, a 21-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Rocky Mountain House is 162 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.