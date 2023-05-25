Crash, stabbing at same location in west Edmonton under investigation

A person was stabbed near a school in west Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was a passenger in one of two vehicles that pulled into the St. Justin Catholic School parking lot near 84 Avenue and 175 Street around 5:40 p.m.

Police were told that the driver of an Acura TL followed an Elantra there.

When the Elantra driver stepped out, he was hit by the Acura.

The Acura's passenger ran away from the scene and was stabbed by a male who had been "standing with a group of males on the north side of the school," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

The stabbing victim's injuries were described as serious. He was hospitalized.

The Elantra driver's injuries were described as minor.

The ages of the people involved were not provided by police.

Investigators said the witnesses were "uncooperative."

No one was taken into custody Wednesday evening.