Crash temporarily closes Jasper Avenue at 124 Street
Downtown traffic was affected by a Monday morning crash.
Only one vehicle was involved: a black truck that was seen stopped on the sidewalk of Floc Boutique, at Jasper Avenue and 124 Street.
It is not known how many people were involved, if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.
Traffic was closed on Jasper Avenue at 123 Street to 124 Street and 102 Avenue until the late morning.
More to come...
