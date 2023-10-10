iHeartRadio

Crash victim airlifted to Toronto trauma centre


ORNGE was summoned to Melancthon Sun. Oct. 8, 2023 (OPP)

A serious single-vehicle crash in Melanthon sent five people to hospital.

The crash occurred in mid-afternoon on Country Road 21 at the 4th line Sunday.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four people were transported to a local hospital and another person with more serious injuries was air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

