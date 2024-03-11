iHeartRadio

Crash victim identified from fatal incident last week


(CTV News file image)

The victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County last week has been identified.

OPP said a 61-year-old driver from Petrolia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver's name was not released.

Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on March 8.

Courtright Line at Marthaville Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

