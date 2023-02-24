Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital

Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers were called to the two-vehicle collision at 6:39 a.m. Friday.

Highway 8 was closed in both directions between Road 160 and Road 155, but has since reopened.

Police say both drivers were transported to hospital. One had non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver’s injuries are described as serious.