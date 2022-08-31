Crash with deer leads to impaired driving arrest: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service charged a 27-year-old woman with impaired driving-related offences following a crash with a deer.

Police were called to the incident in the 900 block of 1st Street North just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers allege the woman showed signs of impairment. She provided samples of her breath, which were more than twice the legal limit.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1 on charges of driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.