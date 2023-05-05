iHeartRadio

Crash with light post leads to impaired driving charges for Barrie driver


A photo of a butterfly knife that Barrie police found on a suspect following an early morning crash on Mulcaster and Simcoe Streets on Fri., May 5 (supplied).

A Barrie man faces impaired driving charges after an early morning crash with a light post in the city's downtown core.

Barrie police responded to the crash in the Mulcaster and Simcoe Streets area just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, where they located a vehicle that hit a light post and its driver in a parking lot.

Officers arrested the driver for impaired operation and found a prohibited butterfly knife during the arrest.

In addition to Impaired Operation, a 25-year-old Barrie man also faces charges of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon.

Police say the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the accused's licence has been revoked. 

12