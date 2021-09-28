Crash with moose sends 1 to hospital west of Edmonton

STARS Air Ambulance took a woman to hospital on Monday after she hit a moose west of Stony Plain.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 627 near Range Road 11.

No one else was in the woman's vehicle.

She was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in stable condition, STARS said. There was no other information about the extent of her injuries.

The moose died.