Crashed drone near Drumheller prison prompts police investigation

RCMP say two people are facing charges following a month-long investigation involving an elaborate drug trafficking operation at the Drumheller Institution.

On Sept. 27, police were called to investigate a drone that had crashed near the prison, located just outside Drumheller on Highway 9.

More than a month later, police attended a rural property near Township Road 252 and Range Road 185 in Wheatland County.

While at the scene, authorities located a suspicious vehicle and arrested two suspects.

A search of the property located:

A pickup truck;

An all-terrain vehicle;

A motorcycle;

An enclosed trailer;

A holiday trailer;

A flat-deck trailer;

Tools and equipment (suspected stolen);

295 grams of methamphetamine;

233 fentanyl tablets;

Contraband cigarettes;

Drone parts and accessories consistent with drug trafficking;

Two air guns/pellet guns;

Brass knuckles; and

Printers and material believed to be used in VIN tampering and licence plate forgery.

The investigation also included the search of a jail cell at the Drumheller Institution, where suspected drugs and drug trafficking evidence were found.

John McConnell, 41, and Hailey Morrison, 30, are both charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Trafficking of methamphetamine;

Possession of proceeds of crime;

Possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property;

Fraudulent concealment; and

Tampering with a vehicle identification number.

McConnell also faces charges of:

Trafficking of methamphetamine;

Possession of methamphetamine;

Failing to comply with an undertaking condition;

Failing to comply with a release order;

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Operating a motor vehicle without subsisting registration; and

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Morrison is also charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited.

McConnell remains in custody and is expected in the Strathmore Court of Justice on Nov. 7.

Morrison was released on $2,500 bail and is expected to appear in the Drumheller Court of Justice on Nov. 24.