CRD requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 13

B.C.'s Capital Regional District has joined the ranks of employers requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CRD announced the mandate in a news release Wednesday, saying its 1,100 employees will need to provide their B.C. Vaccine Card to prove they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 13.

"The Dec. 13 timeline was chosen because it allows sufficient time for employees who have not yet received their first dose of vaccine to be fully vaccinated," the district said in its release.

"Refusing to comply with the proof of vaccination policy by Dec. 13 may lead to employment consequences which could include the cessation of employment."

The CRD said it will make accommodations for "the few employees who are unable to be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons."

Bob Lapham, the regional district's chief administrative officer, said in the release that the CRD has strongly encouraged its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will continue to do so.

"While we are confident that the overall vast majority of staff are vaccinated, implementing a vaccination policy at this time is one additional measure to ensure our workplaces, our staff, and our public are as safe as possible," Lapham said.